SyneuRx: Pentarlandir Shows Potential To Treat COVID, Prevent Inflammatory Syndrome In Phase 2 Trial

SyneuRx International's pentarlandir or SNB01 showed potential to treat COVID and/or prevent multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a very serious condition associated with the COVID-19, as per a phase 2 clinical trial results.

The trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of SNB01 (Pentarlandir), a novel COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate. Eighty-nine participants suffering from breakthrough or unvaccinated cases of COVID-19 were randomized evenly into high-dose, low-dose, and placebo groups, the company said in a statement.

The phase 2 study showed that Pentarlandir can reduce the inflammation caused by COVID and improve overall . In five out of six inflammatory markers studied, Pentarlandir treatment groups showed either statistical signals of greater reductions in the inflammatory markers or a clear trend of greater reductions. Many secondary endpoints also showed encouraging trends.

In particular, the Pentarlandir treatment groups exhibited greater improvement in overall health status. In terms of clinical symptoms, Pentarlandir groups were associated with a greater reduction in total COVID-19 symptoms in the longer run (between two to eight weeks after randomization) than the placebo group. On average, Pentarlandir groups were associated with fewer days of worsening symptoms in half of the 24 COVID symptoms measured.

Pentarlandir was very well tolerated in both high- and low-dose groups with no serious adverse event. There were a limited number of adverse events overall (15%), most of which were mild in intensity. Only a few cases (4%) were related to the treatment drug. Higher dose treatment did not elicit more treatment-related adverse events. There were no cases of hospitalization, death, or discontinuation of the study due to adverse events.

SyneuRx is expected to launch the phase 3 study in the coming months. An optimal dose will be selected and the scope will expand to evaluate Pentarlandir's broad-spectrum antiviral activity in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 as well as influenza viruses, including rigorous safety assessments, to be ready for the potential coinciding surges of flu and COVID-19.

