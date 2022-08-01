Poland Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates Sharply

Poland's manufacturing sector contracted considerably in July due to a sharp fall in output and new orders as high inflation and an uncertain economic climate weighed on demand, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, or PMI, fell to 42.1 in July from 44.1 in June. Any PMI reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Further, the latest PMI reading was the weakest since May 2020.

The decline in both new orders and output was the worst since the height of the pandemic in 2020 and only surpassed previously by those seen during the global financial crisis in late 2008, the survey daid.

The overall fall in demand was largely linked to elevated inflation and the uncertain geopolitical climate.

Manufacturers reduced their workforce numbers considerably in July, with the rate of contraction little changed from June.

Although the input cost inflation softened to a 20-month low in July, overall input costs grew considerably amid the combination of high energy prices and unfavorable exchange rates.

The confidence among goods producers turned negative for the first time since April 2020, owing to mounting concerns over recession in the near future.

"Firms and their clients are understandably growing worried about recession, with high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, especially in relation to Ukraine, leading to much hesitancy within the European marketplace," Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

