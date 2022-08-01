Indonesia Inflation Increases In July

Indonesia's consumer prices rose at a faster than expected rate in July, data from statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index increased 4.94 percent year-over-year in July, following a 4.35 percent rise in June. Economists had expected inflation to accelerate to 4.82 percent.

Core inflation was 2.86 percent in July, while economists had forecast 2.85 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.64 percent in July, following a 0.61 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.53 percent.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most, by 1.16 percent annually, and transportation costs increased 1.13 percent from the previous month.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, and household fuel increased 0.47 percent and those of recreation, sports, and culture groups rose 0.33 percent.

Prices for household equipment and routine maintenance, and clothing and footwear grew by 0.25 percent and 0.23 percent, respectively.

