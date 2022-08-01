Italy Jobless Rate At 26-Month Low

Italy's unemployment rate decreased as expected in June to reach its lowest level in more than two years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

The jobless rate dropped to 8.1 percent in June from 8.2 percent in May. That was in line with economists' expectations.

Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent.

At the same time, the employment rate rose to 60.1 percent in June from 59.8 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, climbed to 23.1 percent in June from 21.4 percent a month ago.

Data showed that the number of overall unemployed decreased by 4,000 from the prior month and employment increased by 86,000.

