South Korea Inflation Rises 6.3% On Year In July

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 6.3 percent on year in July, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and accelerating from 6.0 percent in June.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for 0.4 percent but slowing from 0.6 percent in the previous month.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food prices, climbed 3.9 percent on year. That matched forecasts and was unchanged from the previous month.

Core CPI rose 0.4 percent on month, also unchanged and as expected.

Economic News

