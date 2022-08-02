Rising geopolitical tensions between U.S. and China impacted stock worldwide, dragging down benchmarks in Asia, Europe as well as at Wall Street. Concerns surrounding economic growth too dampened market sentiment. Meanwhile the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by another 50 basis points, exacerbating the anxiety surrounding a painful recession.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower. European stocks and the Wall Street Futures are also trading lower.

The Dollar Index weakened towards the flatline after strengthening in early trade. Bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices dropped ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday and the concerns surrounding global oil demand. Gold gained amidst rising geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,647.50, down 0.46%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,090.60, down 0.68%

Germany's DAX at 13,381.52, down 0.73%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,407.35, down 0.08%

France's CAC 40 at 6,399.28, down 0.58%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,677.45, down 0.79%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,594.73, down 1.42%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,998.10, up 0.07%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,186.27, down 2.26%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,689.21, down 2.36%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0239, down 0.21%

GBPUSD at 1.2215, down 0.27%

USDJPY at 130.84, down 0.59%

AUDUSD at 0.6925, up 1.40%

USDCAD at 1.2861, up 0.13%

Dollar Index at 105.52, up 0.07%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.553%, down 1.98%

Germany at 0.7135%, down 6.49%

France at 1.286%, down 3.45%

U.K. at 1.7495%, down 3.24%

Japan at 0.169%, down 3.71%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $93.56, down 0.35%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $99.50, down 0.53%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,789.80, up 0.12%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $22,842.26, down 1.99%

Ethereum at $1,582.40, down 6.05%

BNB at $278.53, down 2.78%

XRP at $0.3704, down 2.27%

Cardano at $0.4926, down 4.77%

