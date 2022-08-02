Spain Consumer Confidence At 4-Month Low

Spain's consumer confidence weakened sharply in July to reach its lowest level in four months, survey figures from the Centre for Sociological Research, or CIS, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 55.5 in July from 65.8 in the previous month.

Further, this was the lowest reading score since March, when it was 53.8.

The current situation index dropped from 59.5 in June to 53.1 in July, as all its three components contributed negatively to sentiment.

Similarly, the future situation index declined markedly to 57.9 in July from 72.2 in May.

The sub-index for consumers' assessment of the improvement of the in the near future fell by 15.4 points to 44.2 in July, and that for their own future situation decreased 9.4 points to 74.3.

Households' views regarding the future of the labor market also worsened in July, with the sub-index falling by 18.1 points from June to 55.1.

The survey was conducted from July 13 to 20.

