Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a very light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, imports were up 5.8 percent on month and exports rose 9.5 percent for a trade surplus of A$15.965 billion.

Economic News

