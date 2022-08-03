Between Buoyant Earnings And Worrying Geopolitics - World Markets At This Hour

Market sentiment oscillated between the optimism generated by corporate earnings and the negative sentiment triggered by the rising geopolitical tensions, following the visit of a high-ranking U.S. official to Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

Asian stocks are trading mixed. European stocks are trading mostly lower. Wall Street Futures have edged up.

The Dollar Index hovered near the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices dropped following an unexpected rise in crude oil inventories in the U.S. whilst nervousness persisted ahead of the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting. Gold weakened after hawkish comments from Fed officials lifted up bond yields. Cryptocurrencies moved mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.



Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,452.30, up 0.17%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,092.00, up 0.02%

Germany's DAX at 13,411.87, down 0.28%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,377.49, down 0.43%

France's CAC 40 at 6,405.30, down 0.07%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,686.25, up 0.04%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,741.90, up 0.53%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,975.90, down 0.32%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,163.67, down 0.71%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,722.00, up 0.17%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0176, up 0.12%

GBPUSD at 1.2185, up 0.11%

USDJPY at 133.22, up 0.05%

AUDUSD at 0.6927, up 0.12%

USDCAD at 1.2869, down 0.09%

Dollar Index at 106.18, down 0.06%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 2.746%, up 0.20%

Germany at 0.8605%, up 10.04%

France at 1.442%, up 4.68%

U.K. at 1.9110%, up 2.41%

Japan at 0.187%, up 6.57%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $93.67, down 0.79%

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $99.82, down 0.72%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,782.70, down 0.39%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $22,887.49, down 0.07%

Ethereum at $1,621.53, up 2.38%

BNB at $283.74, up 2.38%

XRP at $0.3672, down 1.59%

Cardano at $0.5015, up 1.68%

