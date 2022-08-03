Leonard Cohen Tribute Album To Feature Peter Gabriel, James Taylor & More

Blue Note Records is set to release an all-star tribute album honoring Leonard Cohen on October 14.

The upcoming album, Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen, will feature 12 star singers covering some of the late songwriter's most beloved tunes. The album was produced by Cohen's longtime friend Larry Klein.

Announcing the project, Klein said, "Leonard Cohen had been a friend since 1982 or so, and in the last 15 years of his life, he became a close friend."

"He was possibly the wisest and funniest friend that I had, and someone that I enjoyed, immensely, in every way. After he passed away, I found myself frequently covering his songs with other artists that I was working with. One reason, of course, is that the songs are so good—in a certain way, Leonard is the best pop songwriter ever—but the other reason was that it helped keep him in the air around me," added the Grammy-winner.

The orchestra features a core backing band of jazz-based musicians, namely guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Nate Smith, in addition to guest artists. Klein described them as some of "the most prescient and forward-looking musicians in the jazz world."

As a precursor to the 12-track album, Blue Note shared James Taylor's version of Cohen's love song "Coming Back to You."

Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen track list:

"Steer Your Way" - Norah Jones

"Here It Is" - Peter Gabriel

"Suzanne" - Gregory Porter

"Hallelujah" - Sarah McLachlan

"Avalanche" - Immanuel Wilkins

"Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye" - Luciana Souza

"Coming Back to You" - James Taylor

"You Want It Darker" - Iggy Pop

"If It Be Your Will" - Mavis Staples

"Seems So Long Ago, Nancy" - David Gray

"Famous Blue Raincoat" - Nathaniel Rateliff

"Bird on The Wire" - Bill Frisell

