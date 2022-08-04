Fidelity National Q2 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Cuts Annual Outlook - Update

(Adds Outlook)

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $277M, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $341M, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.72 billion from $3.48 billion last year.



Outlook:

For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earning to be in the range of $1.74 per share-$1.78 per share and revenue to be in the range of $3.58 billion-$3.635 billion, below the Street estimates.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter.

For the full year, the company has slashed its outlook to reflect changing macroeconomic factors including the impact of foreign exchange rates and increased interest rates.

The company expects revenue to be in the range of $14.615 billion-$14.700 billion compared with $14.780 billion-$14.925 billion and EPS outlook in the range of $7.00-$7.10 compared with $7.25-$7.37 provided earlier.

The consensus estimate for full-year earnings stands at $7.26 per share on revenue of $14.84 billion.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $277M. vs. $341M. last year.

-EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year.

-Analyst Estimates: $1.71

-Revenue (Q2): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance:

Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.78

Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,580 - $3,635 Mln

Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 - $7.10

Full year revenue guidance: $14,615 -$14,700 Mln

