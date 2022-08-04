logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Increase

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
jobless claims 080422 lt

A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 30th.

The report showed initial jobless claims crept up to 260,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 254,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 259,000 from the 256,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged up to 254,750, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised average of 248,750.

With the uptick, the four-week moving average reached its highest level since hitting 257,000 in the week ended November 27, 2021.

"We think the risk is that claims continue to drift higher as labor market conditions slowly cool, but we don't anticipate a sharp rise from current levels any time soon as demand for workers continues to outstrip supply," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also rose by 48,000 to 1.416 million in the week ended July 23rd.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also ticked up to 1,375,250, an increase of 11,000 from the previous week's revised average of 1,364,250.

"The bias for continued claims is also likely to be to the upside as initial claims creep higher," said Vanden Houten. "But we don't expect a surge in continued claims given still tight labor market conditions and our outlook for more workers to return to the labor force."

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its highly anticipated report on the employment situation in the month of July.

The report is currently expected to show employment increased by 250,000 jobs in July after jumping by 372,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Alibaba Q1 Profit Halves
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA) reported Thursday net income for the first quarter halved from last year, hurt by a 1 decline in revenues and a decrease in the market prices of its equity investments in publicly-traded companies.
Lufthansa Posts Profit In Q2, Updates FY22 EBIT View; Stock Up
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading after the German flag carrier reported Thursday a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss, benefited by surge in demand. The company also specified its outlook for the year, and now expects adjusted EBIT to be above 500 million euros for the full year of 2022, in line with current market.
Walmart Lays Off About 200 Corporate Employees
Retail giant Walmart Inc. is laying off about 200 corporate employees following its recent profit warning amid rising costs and weak demand, reports said citing an email. Bloomberg reported that the cuts include staffers in last-mile delivery and merchandising. Meanwhile, Walmart continues to invest and add jobs in key areas such as e-commerce, health and wellness, advertising, and supply chain.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap