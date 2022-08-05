European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from Germany and France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for June. Output is forecast to fall 0.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in May.

In the meantime, UK Halifax house price data is due. Economists expect house prices to grow 1.2 percent month-on-month in July, slower than the 1.8 percent increase in June.

At 2.45 am ET, France's industrial production, current account and foreign trade figures are due. Production is seen falling by 0.2 percent on month in June after staying flat in May.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Spain and Hungary and retail sales from the Czech Republic are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial output figures for June. Economists forecast output to fall 0.2 percent in June from May, when production declined 1.1 percent.

At 8.00 am ET, Romania's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hike its key rate to 5.75 percent from 4.75 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.