logo
Breaking News
  

European Shares Slip On Recession Fears

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
market trends2 100421 05aug22 lt

European stocks were subdued on Friday, as U.S.-China tensions simmered and investors awaited key labor market data from the United States later in the day for clues about the Federal Reserve's tightening path.

Days after U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on her and her family.

China said it fired missiles over Taiwan for the first time, escalating tensions in the region.

Investors were also reacting to the Bank of England's largest interest-rate hike in last 27 years and its warning that a long recession on its way.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.2 percent to 437.99 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Thursday.

The German DAX eased 0.2 percent even as data showed industrial output rose sequentially in June despite supply-china problems and higher energy prices.

Output in Europe's manufacturing powerhouse rose 0.4 percent in June from the previous month in calendar-adjusted terms, Destatis said.

France's CAC 40 index dropped half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

Credit Suisse declined 1 percent after reports that executives at the Swiss bank are discussing reducing thousands of roles globally.

Pirelli & C. SpA surged 4.3 percent after the Italian tire manufacturer reported higher profit in its second quarter driven by strong revenue growth. The company also lifted its fiscal 2022 forecast for revenues.

German logistics company Deutsche Post jumped nearly 6 percent after second-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Insurer Allianz gave up 2.3 percent after reporting a 23 percent fall in Q2 net profit.

Automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plunged 6.2 percent despite the company posting higher profit and sales for the first half of the year.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were seeing modest gains in London as copper and other base metals rose on a weaker dollar.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc fell nearly 2 percent and Shell dropped 1.2 percent as oil headed toward a 10 percent weekly loss on recession worries.

Capita plunged 6.3 percent. The business process outsourcing and professional services provider said that its first-half profit before tax plunged to 0.1 million pounds from last year's 261.1 million pounds, reflecting business exits and portfolio goodwill impairment.

London Stock Exchange Group rallied 3 percent on share buyback news.

Advertising agency WPP plummeted 7 percent despite raising its sales outlook.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Deutsche Post DHL Q2 Profit Climbs, Backs FY22 View; Stock Up
Shares of Deutsche Post DHL Group were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the package delivery and logistic major reported Friday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter with strong demand. Going ahead, the company confirmed its 2022 EBIT guidance of 8.0 billion euros, plus or minus 5 percent, even in consideration of a possible global economic downturn.
Alibaba Q1 Profit Halves
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA) reported Thursday net income for the first quarter halved from last year, hurt by a 1 decline in revenues and a decrease in the market prices of its equity investments in publicly-traded companies.
Lufthansa Posts Profit In Q2, Updates FY22 EBIT View; Stock Up
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG were gaining around 6 percent in the morning trading after the German flag carrier reported Thursday a profit in its second quarter, compared to last year's loss, benefited by surge in demand. The company also specified its outlook for the year, and now expects adjusted EBIT to be above 500 million euros for the full year of 2022, in line with current market.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2022 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap