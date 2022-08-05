Japan Leading Index Weakens Further

Japan's leading index weakened for the second straight month in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, dropped to 100.6 in June from 101.2 in May.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved to 99.0 in June from 94.9 in the previous month. This was the highest since September 2019, when the reading was 100.7.

The lagging index increased to 97.5 in June from 94.9 in the prior month. This was the highest since March 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.