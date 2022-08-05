Finland Trade Deficit Widens In June

Finland's trade deficit widened in June with imports rising faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 600 million in June from EUR 285 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 1.24 billion.

Exports increased 25.6 percent yearly in June and imports rose 29.7 percent.

Shipments to the EU countries increased 33.2 percent in June and imports from them gained 15.6 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU grew 16.4 percent in June and imports from those countries surged 52.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.