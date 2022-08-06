The 1975 Release New Single 'Happiness,' Announce North American Tour

The 1975 have released "Happiness," the second single from their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.
"Happiness" is a follow-up to the first single from The 1975's forthcoming fifth album. The band had released the lead single, "Part of the Band," on July 7.
Being Funny In A Foreign Language is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit.
The 1975 also announced plans to embark on an "At Their Very Best" North American tour in November. Tickets go on general sale next Friday, August 12.
The tour kicks off on November 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and wraps up on December 17 with a date at Pittsburgh's UPMC Events Center.
The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:
11/03 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/07 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/09 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/13 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/20 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
11/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
12/08 - Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
12/12 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/16 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
(Photo: Samuel Bradley)
