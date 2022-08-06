The 1975 Release New Single 'Happiness,' Announce North American Tour

The 1975 have released "Happiness," the second single from their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

"Happiness" is a follow-up to the first single from The 1975's forthcoming fifth album. The band had released the lead single, "Part of the Band," on July 7.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit.

The 1975 also announced plans to embark on an "At Their Very Best" North American tour in November. Tickets go on general sale next Friday, August 12.

The tour kicks off on November 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and wraps up on December 17 with a date at Pittsburgh's UPMC Events Center.

The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:

11/03 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/04 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/07 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/09 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/13 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/20 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

11/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/01 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/08 - Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

12/12 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/16 - Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

(Photo: Samuel Bradley)

