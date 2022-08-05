Czech Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

The Czech Republic's retail sales declined for the second straight month in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, except motor vehicles and motor cycles, fell sharply by a calendar-adjusted 6.0 percent year-over-year in June, following a revised 6.6 percent decrease in May, which was the first fall in fourteen months.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 5.5 percent annually in June, and those of non-food products decreased 6.1 percent.

Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores slid 7.6 percent. Sales and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles also showed a negative growth of 7.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in June.

Economic News

