Japan Overall Bank Lending Jumps 1.8% On Year In July

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.8 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 588.232 trillion yen.

That follows the downwardly revised 1.2 percent increase in June (originally 1.3 percent).

Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year to 511.898 trillion yen, while lending from trusts was roughly flat at 76.333 trillion yen.

Lending from foreign banks jumped 2.9 percent on year to 3.422 trillion yen after slipping 1.3 percent in June.

Economic News

