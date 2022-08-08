Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see August results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index slipped 3.0 percent on month to a score of 83.8.

New Zealand will provide July numbers for electronic retail card spending; in June, spending was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 2.9 percent on year.

Thailand will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 41.6.

Japan will provide July data for machine tool orders; in June, orders were up 17.1 percent on year.

Finally, the in Singapore are closed on Tuesday for National Day and will re-open on Wednesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.