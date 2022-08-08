That's It Nutrition Recalls Dark Chocolate Truffles

Los Angeles, California-based That's it Nutrition, LLC is recalling various flavors of select Dark Chocolate Truffles as they may contain trace amounts of undeclared milk proteins, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce stand up pouches and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The various flavors include Fig, Date, Banana, Raisin, and Fig with Sea Salt.

The 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce product comes in stand up pouches and the 12-count package comes in a small, rectangular box. The affected products' expiration date ranging from March 23, 2023 - July 8, 2024.

The recalled Dark Chocolate Truffles were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through online retailers.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product contained trace amounts of milk proteins and was distributed in packaging that did not disclose the potential presence of milk.

As per the investigation, the problem was caused by cross contamination on shared lines with milk chocolate by the chocolate supplier.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, the company has not received any reports of serious reactions or illnesses related to the recalled products to date.

The agency noted that All That's it. Dark Chocolate Truffle product produced as of August 1, 2022 has been lab verified and validated by the manufacturer and an independent third-party as being free from all milk proteins.

Consumers who have purchased the particular That's it. Dark Chocolate Truffle products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In similar recalls citing undeclared milk, Spanish Fork, Utah-based Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. in July called back two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products.

Unilever Food Solutions also recalled approximately 553 cases of Knorr Professional Soup du Jour Red Thai Style Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix in July.

