European Economics Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Data Due

Investor confidence survey data from the euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.2 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, industrial production from Norway and Denmark, and consumer prices from Lithuania are due.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish industrial production and foreign trade figures.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is seen at -24.7 in August versus -26.4 in July.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.