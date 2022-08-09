Denmark Trade Surplus Grows In June

Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in June, as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 24.0 billion in June from DKK 21.0 billion in May.

Exports were 0.7 percent higher in June compared to May, while imports decreased 1.3 percent.

The goods trade surplus climbed to DKK 4.0 billion in June from DKK 1.6 billion in the prior month. Both goods exports and imports slid by 1.1 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.

The surplus in the services trade advanced to DKK 20.1 billion in June from DKK 19.4 billion in the previous month. Exports registered a double-digit monthly growth of 10.1 percent and imports rose 5.7 percent.

Data also showed that the current account surplus grew to DKK 28.6 billion in June from DKK 26.1 billion in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.