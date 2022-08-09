Romania Trade Deficit Widens In June

Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 2.689 billion in June from EUR 1.847 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a shortfall EUR 2.726 billion.

Both exports and imports surged by 25.9 percent and 30.4 percent, respectively, in June from a year ago.

During the first six months of this year, total exports rose 23.9 percent compared to the same period last year and imports climbed 28.5 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.