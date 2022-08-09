Mexico Inflation Accelerates Further In July

Mexico's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, and at a slightly faster-than-expected pace, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 8.15 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 7.99 percent rise in June. That was just above the 8.13 percent rise expected by economists.

Core inflation also rose to 7.65 percent in July from 7.49 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 7.60 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most, by 14.15 percent annually in July, and charges for restaurants and hotels rose 10.25 percent.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services were 9.12 percent more expensive in July compared to last year

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.74 percent in July, after a 0.84 percent increase in June. Economists had forecast a 0.72 percent rise.

Core consumer prices moved up 0.62 percent monthly in July versus an expected increase of 0.59 percent.

