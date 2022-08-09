The Killers Release Anthemic New Single 'Boy'

American rock band The Killers recently released an anthemic new single, "Boy."

Frontman Brandon Flowers said the themes explored in the song's lyrics led him to write the band's 2021 album Pressure Machine.

"This was the first song written after we had to cancel the Imploding The Mirage tour due to the pandemic," Flowers explained in a press release. "I had recently moved back to Utah and started to make trips to Nephi, where I grew up. I found that the place I had wanted to get away from so desperately at 16 was now a place that I couldn't stop returning to."

He added, "I have a son approaching the age I was at that time in my life. With 'boy,' I want to reach out and tell myself - and my sons - to not overthink it. And to look for the 'white arrows' in their lives. For me now, white arrows are my wife, children, my songs and the stage."

"White arrows will break/The black night," Flowers sings on the track. "But don't overthink it, boy/And when you're out on the ledge, please come down boy/There is a place that exists, just give it some time."

The band premiered the track live when headlining the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid last month.

"We've been teasing it a little bit," Flowers told NME ahead of their set at Mad Cool. "It was the song that took me back home and was sort of the impetus for writing [2021 album] 'Pressure Machine.' What's interesting is that it just didn't make it onto the record - but its absence is not a reflection of the quality of the song. It was an aesthetic decision."

He continued, "There's an optimism to it. It's in the dust, it's in the gutter, and it's looking at the stars. It's writing in more of a new wave vehicle."

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

