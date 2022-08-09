Brazil Inflation Eases In July

Brazil's consumer price inflation eased in July, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 10.07 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 11.89 percent rise in June. That was almost in line with the 10.10 percent increase expected by economists.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.68 percent in July, in contrast to a 0.67 percent gain in the previous month. The expected fall was 0.67 percent.

Moreover, this was the lowest monthly rate recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980.

Transport costs fell the most, by 4.51 percent over the month, mainly due to the reduction in fuel prices by 14.15 percent.

Housing costs also registered a decrease of 1.05 percent, while all other commodity groups showed increases from the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.