European Economics Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

Final consumer price data from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized index of consumer prices for July. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation eased slightly to 7.5 percent from 7.6 percent in June. The statistical office is set to confirm preliminary estimates.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden releases industrial production and new orders for June. Also, consumer and producer prices are due from Norway.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to issue consumer prices for July. Inflation is forecast to advance to 17.6 percent from 17.2 percent a month ago.

Also, unemployment from Turkey and industrial output from Slovakia are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is set to issue final inflation data for July. The consumer price index is expected to climb 7.9 percent annually, in line with flash estimate.

