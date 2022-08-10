Dutch Industrial Production Growth Slows Further

Dutch industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in June, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose 6.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 9.9 percent increase in April. Production has been rising since March 2021.

Nearly two-thirds of all industrial branches produced more in June, the agency said.

Production in the machinery industry grew the most, by 16.6 percent annually in June. This was closely followed by a 16.4 percent gain in production of electrical and electronic devices.

Meanwhile, output produced in the rubber and plastic industry was 4.4 percent lower compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent in June.

