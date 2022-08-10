South Korea Jobless Rate Steady At 2.9%

South Korea's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate was a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in July, same as seen in June.

In July last year, the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate declined to 2.9 percent in July from 3.0 percent in the previous month. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased to 836,000 in July from 888,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure decreased by 84,000 persons.

The number of employed persons increased by 826,000 year-on-year to 28.475 million in July.

