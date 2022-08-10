Finland Industrial Production Growth Improves In June

Finland's industrial production expanded at a faster pace in June, led by a strong rebound in manufacturing output, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month. This was the third successive monthly rise.

Production in the manufacturing sector advanced 1.5 percent monthly in June, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in May.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output fell sharply by 14.5 percent and that of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply dropped 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to a six-month high of 8.9 percent in June from 5.2 percent in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders rose 7.5 percent annually in June, after an 11.1 percent gain in May.

The chemical industry logged the biggest growth in orders at 41.0 percent.

During the January to May period, industrial orders were 9.4 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago.

