Greece Industrial Output Growth Accelerates In June

Greece industrial production growth more than doubled in June as all major sectors strengthened from the last year, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

Industrial output increased 8.4 percent on a yearly basis in June, faster than the 3.6 percent increase in May.

Among major sectors, the electricity supply index logged a double-digit growth of 13.2 percent.

Manufacturing and mining and quarrying output increased 7.6 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the water supply index dropped 0.2 percent.

At the same time, monthly increase in industrial production advanced to 8.0 percent from 4.5 percent.

