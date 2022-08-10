Czech Inflation Accelerates Less Than Forecast

The Czech consumer price inflation continued to its rising trend in July, though at a slower-than-expected pace, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 17.5 percent year-over-year in July, following a 17.2 percent rise in June. Economists had expected inflation to increase to 17.6 percent.

Utility costs alone grew 23.1 percent annually in July, and transport charges also registered a double-digit growth of 23.0 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were 19.3 percent more expensive compared to last year, and those for restaurants and hotels gained 23.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent in July, which was the lowest rate of increase in five months. The expected rise was 1.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.