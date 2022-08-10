Greece Jobless Rate Drops In June

Greece's unemployment rate dropped in June, data from Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 12.1 percent in June from 12.5 percent in May. In the same month of 2021, the jobless rate was 15.0 percent.

The number of employed increased by 12,020 from May to 4.148 million in June. At the same time, unemployment decreased by 17,233 to 572,109.

Data showed that the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 declined to 27.4 percent in June from 31.7 percent in the previous year.

