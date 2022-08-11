Romania Inflation Eases Slightly In July

Romania's consumer price inflation eased for the first time in eight months in July, though marginally, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 15.0 percent in July from 15.1 percent in June. Economists had forecast inflation to moderate to 14.4 percent.

Prices for food goods increased 16.05 percent annually in July and those for non-food goods gained 16.59 percent. Prices for services grew 8.33 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in July.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose at a steady rate of 13.0 percent yearly in July. The HICP moved up 0.5 percent from a month ago.

