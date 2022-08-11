Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises In July

Sweden's jobless rate increased slightly in July, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate rose to 6.72 percent in July from 6.63 percent in June. This was the highest unemployment rate since April, when the rate was 6.81 percent.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 7.9 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 339,782 persons in July from 408,417 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, declined to 8.3 percent in July from 10.5 percent in the same month last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.56 percent in July from 6.62 percent in the previous month.

