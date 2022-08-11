National Vision Q2 Profit Down, Cuts FY22 View; Names New COO, CFO

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported Thursday weak profit and revenues in its second quarter, and trimmed fiscal 2022 forecast. The company also announced the appointment of new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

For the second quarter, net income decreased 74.1 percent to $9.7 million from last year's $37.60 million. Earnings per share fell 70.9 percent to $0.12 from $0.42 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.21, compared to $0.48 a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue decreased 7.3 percent to $509.56 million from $549.49 million a year ago. Analysts estimated revenues of $500.58 million for the quarter.

Comparable store sales growth was negative 11 percent and adjusted comparable store sales growth was negative 12.4 percent.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.77, compared to previous outlook of $0.65 to $0.80.

Net revenue for the year is now expected to be $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion, lower than previously expected $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.73 per share on revenues of $2.06 billion for the year.

Separately, National Vision announced a new Chief Operating Officer role and the planned Chief Financial Officer succession process.

Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer and will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer through the end of 2022. As Chief Operating Officer, Moore will be leading Retail Operations, Clinical Services, Real Estate, Labs, Manufacturing and Distribution, and Strategy.

Further, Melissa Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance, has been appointed to succeed Moore as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Moore will continue in the role of Chief Operating Officer following this transition.

The company announced additional leadership changes in the Finance and Operations functions.

David Mann, Vice President, Investor Relations, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

The company noted that Roger Francis, Chief Stores Officer, will be departing the company to pursue an international leadership role at a company outside the optical industry, effective August 31. Heidi Henneman, Vice President of Store Operations and a twenty-year veteran of the optical industry, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Stores.

