South Korea Export Prices Slip 2.1% In July

Export prices in South Korea were down 2.1 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after rising 1.0 percent in June.

On a yearly basis, export prices climbed 16.3, slowing from the downwardly revised 23.5 percent gain in the previous month (originally 23.7 percent).

Individually, agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 2.3 percent on month and 12.8 percent on year, while manufacturing products fell 2.2 percent on month and improved 16.3 percent on year.

Import prices slipped 0.9 percent on month in July after rising 0.6 percent in June; they were up 27.9 percent in July after rising 33.6 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

