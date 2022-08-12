Turkey Industrial Production, Retail Sales Growth Eases

Turkey's industrial production expanded at the weakest pace in five months in June, while retails sales growth eased sharply, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a calendar adjusted 8.5 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 9.0 percent rise in May. Production has been rising since July 2020.

Further, the latest rate of increase was the slowest since January, when production had expanded 7.6 percent.

The overall growth in June was largely driven by a 10.0 percent surge in manufacturing output. Output produced in the utility sector was only 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production registered a negative growth of 7.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent from May, when it rose by 0.5 percent.

In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth eased markedly to a three-month low of 5.5 percent in June from 21.2 percent in the previous month.

Non-food sales, except automotive fuel, grew 11.4 percent yearly in June, and food, drinks and tobacco sales gained 6.4 percent.

Retail sales via mail orders and internet showed significant growth of 33.8 percent in June compared to last year, while sales of automotive fuel alone slid by 11.8 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.7 percent in June, in contrast to a 1.9 percent gain in May. It was the first fall in five months.

