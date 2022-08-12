French Inflation Accelerates As Estimated

France's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated July amid higher energy and food prices, latest data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose a new record high of 6.1 percent in July from 5.8 percent in June. That was in line with flash data published on July 29.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 28.5 percent surge in energy costs. This was followed by a 6.8 percent gain in food prices.

Service prices were 3.9 percent higher in July compared to the previous year, which was attributed to summer sales.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in July, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month, as estimated.

EU harmonized inflation also rose to a fresh record high of 6.8 percent in July from 6.5 percent in June. The figures matched the flash estimate.

The latest inflation was the highest since records began in 1997, the statistical office said.

Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.3 percent in July, following a 0.9 percent rise in June, in line with the previous estimate.

