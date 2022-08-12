Eurozone Industrial Production Growth Slows In June

Eurozone industrial production growth slowed in June on weak consumer goods output, data published by Eurostat showed on Friday.

Industrial output gained 0.7 percent from May, when it advanced 2.1 percent. However, this was faster than the expected growth of 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, growth in industrial output accelerated to 2.4 percent from 1.6 percent in May, while the rate was forecast to slow to 0.8 percent.

Within main industrial groupings, production of capital goods and energy expanded in June, up 2.6 percent and 0.6 percent on month, respectively.

Meanwhile, production of intermediate goods edged down 0.1 percent. Durable consumer goods output dropped 0.6 percent, while non-durable consumer goods fell markedly by 3.2 percent.

Industrial production in the EU27 climbed 0.6 percent from the previous month and by 3.2 percent from the same period last year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.