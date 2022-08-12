Romania Industrial Production Falls In June

Romania's industrial production decreased in June due to falls in manufacturing output and electricity, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in June.

Manufacturing output fell 2.8 percent monthly in June and production in electricity declined 4.0 percent.

Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 1.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 4.7 percent monthly in June and fell 2.0 percent from a year ago.

