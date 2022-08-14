China Industrial Output Rises 3.8% On Year In July

Industrial production in China was up 3.8 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - shy of expectations for an increase of 4.6 percent and down from 3.9 percent in June.

The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 2.7 percent - again missing expectations for 5.0 percent and down from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment was up 5.7 percent on year, missing forecasts for 6.2 percent and slowing from 6.1 percent a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.4 percent, down from 5.5 percent in June.

Economic News

