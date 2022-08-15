King's Hawaiian Recalls Pretzel Buns, Bites

King's Hawaiian is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products as they contain one ingredient already recalled by Lyons Magnus, the U.S. Food And Drug Administration said.

The Pretzel recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution after one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus, recently called back various nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

The recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety even as no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported. No pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date.

No other King's Hawaiian products use the particular ingredient from Lyons Magnus.

King's Hawaiian plans to resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

On July 28, Lyons Magnus had called back 53 beverage products over possible contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria. Last week, the food service company expanded its initial recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates.

The agency then noted that although Clostridium botulinum has not been found in products, consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Cronobacter is a bacteria that can be found in dry goods and sewer water, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Infection. Infection can be particularly dangerous in infants, people aged over 65, and people with weak immune systems. The symptoms include fever, vomiting, urinary tract infection, meningitis, and seizures in infants.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning. It can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing, i.e., mechanical ventilation, is provided.

Consumers in possession of recalled King's Hawaiian products are urged to dispose of the product.

