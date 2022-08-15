Finland Inflation Steady At 7.8%

Finland's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in July, largely driven by higher prices of electricity, fuels and capital repair on detached houses, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 7.8 percent year-over-year in July, same as seen in June.

Price growth was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, non-refundable prescription medicines, regular ferry service, and audio and video recordings in July from a year ago, the statistical office said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent from July, after a 0.7 percent growth in the prior month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, increased 8.0 percent annually in July and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.

