Japan Industrial Production Rises More Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose more than initially estimated in June, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 9.2 percent monthly in June. In the initial estimate, output grew 8.9 percent.

Shipments rose by 5.0 percent monthly in June and the inventories grew 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the inventory ratio decreased 1.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.8 percent in June. According to the initial estimate, output decreased 3.1 percent.

Production capacity gained 9.6 percent monthly in June and declined 4.4 percent from a year ago.

