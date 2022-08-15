Ireland Construction Sector Shrinks Sharply In July

Ireland's construction activity contracted sharply in July amid weak demand and strong inflationary pressures, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 41.8 in July from 46.4 in June. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.

This was the biggest fall since March 2021 when pandemic restrictions impacted the sector. Excluding periods of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the decline was the most marked for a decade.

The pace of reduction in housing activity accelerated sharply in July, with civil engineering activity also down at a rapid pace. Commercial activity also declined but the rate of contraction was less pronounced than elsewhere.

New orders decreased for the fourth straight month in July as firms reined in spending amid higher input prices.

Input costs increased sharply again in July, data showed. There was a further lessening in the extent of supply chain disruption in the construction sector.

Constructors kept their staffing levels broadly unchanged in July. Further, firms expressed a pessimistic outlook for activity over the coming year. Worries about the potential for an economic downturn, plus the impact of sharply rising costs, were behind negative sentiment.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.