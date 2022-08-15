Denmark GDP Rebounds In Q2

Denmark's rebounded in the second quarter with the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, preliminary data published by Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 0.5 percent contraction in the first quarter. Thus, the economy avoided a recession.

The progress was driven by developments in industry and the hotel and restaurant industry. The agency said the end of the lockdowns especially boosted the hotel industry.

Data showed that employment increased 0.7 percent in the second quarter. The revised quarterly data will be published on August 31.

