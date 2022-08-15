Hungary Construction Output Falls In June

Hungary's construction output declined for the first time in thirteen months in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Construction output contracted 8.1 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 8.5 percent rise in May. Further, this was the first decrease since May 2021.

Among the main groups, civil engineering work logged a double-digit fall of 11.7 percent, and construction of buildings slid 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output fell 5.2 percent in June, after recovering strongly by 6.0 percent in the prior month.

Economic News

