Norway Trade Surplus Rises In July

Norway's trade surplus expanded in July compared to the previous year as exports increased amid falling imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 153.2 billion in July from NOK 42.8 billion in the same month last year. In June, the surplus was NOK 87.7 billion.

Exports rose 29.5 percent annually in July, while imports declined 14.9 percent.

Export growth was mainly driven by a 69.5 percent surge in shipments of natural gas and 12.7 percent gain in shipments of crude oil.

Mainland exports declined 8.7 percent annually in July.

On a monthly basis, exports surged 112.7 percent and imports rose 16.7 percent in July.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 24.0 billion in July.

